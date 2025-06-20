India's core sector growth plunges to nine-month low of 0.7% in May

India's eight core sectors' growth slowed down to 0.7 per cent, lowest in nine months, in May 2025 against 6.9 per cent in the same month last year, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

The previous low pace was recorded in August 2024 when the output had contracted by -1.5 per cent.

In April this year, the growth in output of these key infrastructure sectors were recorded at 1 per cent.

The output of four key sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser and electricity -- recorded a negative growth in May.