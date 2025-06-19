Corporate India's revenue growth underperforms GDP expansion again

India’s corporate sector continues to lag the broader economy, with top listed firms posting revenue growth well below the expansion in nominal GDP for a second straight year. The combined revenue of BS1000 companies rose 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), sharply trailing the 9.8 per cent growth in GDP at current prices. A year earlier, revenues grew just 5.2 per cent versus 12 per cent GDP growth.

The BS1000 is an annual listing of India’s 1,000 largest non-financial companies, ranked by total revenues, including other income. The FY25 ranking is preliminary and yet to be officially published.

In contrast,