Home / Economy / News / Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 per cent, power by 1.8 per cent and cement by 0.8 per cent in March this year

Agencies New Delhi
Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6 per cent in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.
The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2 per cent in February 2023 and 4.8 per cent in the year-ago month. The previous low was 0.7 per cent in October 2022.

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 per cent, power by 1.8 per cent and cement by 0.8 per cent in March this year.
On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 per cent, fertilisers 9.7 per cent, steel 8.8 per cent, natural gas 2.8 per cent and refinery products 1.5 per cent.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6 per cent in FY23, down from 10.4 per cent recorded in 2021-22.
The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP). 

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

Core sector output sees rebound, grows by 7.9% in Sept against 5.4% YoY

Core sector output rises by 5.4% in November vs 3.2% YoY: Govt data

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

Topics :Core SectorIndia's infrastructureindustrial output

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story