I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

Targets adding 10% new filers in FY24, raising base to about 86 million

Shrimi Choudhary
Premium
I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
As part of its plan to broaden the tax base, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) may tighten the noose on high-value spenders such as those going on extravagant foreign travels, paying excessively high electricity bills, purchasing designer clothes, taking service from fertility clinics, etc. The aim is to widen the taxpayer base by 10 per cent to about 86 million in FY24.
“An elaborate central action plan is in the works on tax-broadening measures such as scrutinising statements on specified financial transactions by reporting entities in the case of high-value purchases, tightening the organised collection of data from various agencies and third parties, and proper checks on statements on tax deducted at source/tax collected at source by certain entities, among others,” a government official told Business Standard.
High-value transactions came under the tax net after demonetisation, with the tax department, through data analytics

Topics :taxCBDTCentral Board of Direct Taxes

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

