I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

High-value transactions came under the tax net after demonetisation, with the tax department, through data analytics

“An elaborate central action plan is in the works on tax-broadening measures such as scrutinising statements on specified financial transactions by reporting entities in the case of high-value purchases, tightening the organised collection of data from various agencies and third parties, and proper checks on statements on tax deducted at source/tax collected at source by certain entities, among others,” a government official told Business Standard.