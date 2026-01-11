India's exports of petroleum products touched record high in 2025

For the first time, state-run refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), owned by state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, became India’s second-biggest exporter of fuels, displacing Russian Rosneft-operated Indian refiner Nayara Energy to third place.

“India’s strong fuel export performance has been supported by high refinery utilisation, flexible configurations, and favourable arbitrage into both the Atlantic Basin and Asia, and there is a strong case for this momentum to continue this year,” said Sumit Ritolia, an analyst with Kpler. “Incremental refining activity will be an important driver, with new capacity and ramp-ups at HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, expansions and debottlenecking at Panipat, and higher utilisation across other public and private refineries lifting overall throughput and product availability.”