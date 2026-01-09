MEA calls Howard Lutnick's remarks on India-US trade deal delay inaccurate

India on Friday termed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement that the India-US trade deal has been delayed because New Delhi missed the negotiating window set by Washington and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a telephonic call to President Donald Trump as inaccurate.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.”