India's exports projected to rise 6% in 2025, says Piyush Goyal

Underscoring the country's strong performance in global trade despite challenges, the minister said discussions on free trade agreements (FTAs) were advancing with several countries

Piyush Goyal
"India's exports would grow by around 6 per cent this year compared to the corresponding period last year. I believe we will end the year on a positive note," Goyal told reporters here, adding that discussions on free trade agreements (FTAs) were advancing with several countries.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed confidence that India's exports would grow by around 6 per cent this year compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Underscoring the country's strong performance in global trade despite challenges, the minister said discussions on free trade agreements (FTAs) were advancing with several countries.

"India's exports would grow by around 6 per cent this year compared to the corresponding period last year. I believe we will end the year on a positive note," Goyal told reporters here, adding that discussions on free trade agreements (FTAs) were advancing with several countries.

"India's growing strength and the fact that we will be moving in the Amritkal from a USD 4 trillion economy to a USD 30 trillion-plus economy clearly show that India is the place to do business. The world would like to work closer with India," he added.

The minister emphasised that India's domestic momentum and external engagements were reinforcing each other.

"We have recently come out with the lowest unemployment data at 5.1 per cent," he said.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, the commerce minister said India is a land of opportunities.

"It may be very attractive to keep saying that there is unemployment. However, when I met Larsen and Toubro, they told me they were unable to complete projects on time because they do not get enough workers. In fact, L&T's IT company is also looking for people," the minister said.

He said India is the fastest-growing large economy, and the infrastructure thrust and consumer demand expected from GST 2.0 will give another boost to investment, job creation, and expansion of trade and industry.

Goyal said several countries were actively pursuing FTAs with India.

"With the European Union, we had good discussions in the last round. Their two commissioners of agriculture and trade visited Delhi, and the discussions made rapid progress. We may have another virtual or physical round soon. EU President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi guided us to complete the negotiations by year-end, and we are continuing to work towards that goal," he said.

Citing the successful free trade pact with the UAE, the minister said it was the world's fastest FTA.

"We negotiated, finalised, and signed it in 88 days. Ever since, our exports to the UAE have been growing rapidly. Over 25 lakh Indians live there. I am going for a high-level task force investment dialogue and will meet several investors. Textiles, marine, leather, and pharmaceuticals are particular areas where we are looking for trade expansion and diversification", he added.

He noted that the UAE was a "gateway for the African region, the Gulf, and Eastern Europe" and a crucial trading partner for India.

"There is a lot of investment interest from the UAE into India. I am very confident that this partnership will only strengthen further," Goyal added.

The minister added that similar discussions were underway with Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Oman and others.

"It is an ongoing process. Many countries want to start discussions on FTAs because India has immense potential," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndian exportTrade growthexporters

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

