Home / Economy / News / No direct impact of US tariffs on domestic industry, says steel secy

No direct impact of US tariffs on domestic industry, says steel secy

India does not import much steel from the US. So, the steel trade between India and the US is not very direct, he said

steelmakers, steel
The imposition of tariffs by the US will not have a direct impact on the domestic steel industry.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The imposition of tariffs by the US will not have a direct impact on the domestic steel industry as India's own consumption of the alloy is growing, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Wednesday.

Besides, the exports of steel to the US is around lakh tonnes -- out of 152 million tonnes production, the senior ministry official said in a session at 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India' in the national capital.

"So, if we take direct impact on steel, it's not much because, practically speaking, we don't export much steel to the US," Poundrik said in reply to a question related to the US tariffs.

Last year, India's total steel exports to the US stood at around 1,00,000 tonnes. Similarly, India does not import much steel from the US. So, the steel trade between India and the US is not very direct, he said.

However, there may be some indirect impact because of the products made of steel that are traded between the two countries, Poundrik said.

The domestic production of steel was about 152 million tonnes (MnT) last year, and India is the only country in the world which is clocking a very high growth in steel production. In fact, in the last three years, the sector has grown at an average rate of around 12 per cent annually.

This robust domestic growth alone provides sufficient impetus for Indian steel producers to ramp up their capacities.

Speaking further, he said that last year the country's steel exports were roughly 4.5 MnT, which is only about 3 per cent of the total domestic production.

Therefore, while exports add value to steel production, they are not a particularly significant factor for domestic producers, as the consumption growth within the country itself is sufficient to keep the steel sector viable.

"So, from that angle, I think tariffs by any country on steel will not be very important for Indian steel producers," he noted.

On steel consumption, Poundrik said, "We expect that by 2030, our consumption will be somewhere between 225 to 240 MnT. And, to cater to that consumption, we will need about 300 MnT capacity. India last year crossed the threshold of 100 kilograms per capita consumption. Now, that's an interesting landmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST reforms infused ₹2 trillion in Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

GCCI urges Centre not to impose export duty on low-grade iron ore

Premium

Push for more AI funds: Industry wants IndiaAI Mission outlay doubled

No need to relabel existing medicine stock: FinMin on new GST rates

India, US step on the gas to seal trade deal after 7-hour 'positive' meet

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffSteel Industry

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story