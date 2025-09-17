Home / Economy / News / India's exports to US dip as Trump tariffs erode competitiveness: GTRI

India's exports to US dip as Trump tariffs erode competitiveness: GTRI

August shipments to the US plunged to $6.7 billion, down 16.3 per cent from July, the steepest monthly fall of 2025, as US duties doubled to 50 per cent by month's end

trade, import, export, container, shipping
Labour-intensive sectors like apparel, gems and jewellery, leather, shrimp, and carpets are under severe stress | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's exports to the US are falling as high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have started eroding the price competitiveness of domestic goods in Washington, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

August shipments to the US plunged to $6.7 billion, down 16.3 per cent from July -- the steepest monthly fall of 2025 -- as US duties doubled to 50 per cent by month's end, it said.

In July, exports dipped 3.6 per cent to $8 billion over June. The month of June had also seen a decline of 5.7 per cent to $8.3 billion over May.

May 2025 was the last month of growth, as shipments to the US rose 4.8 per cent over April to $8.8 billion. In April, exports to the US stood at $8.4 billion.

"The slide in exports closely tracks the rapid escalation of tariffs," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Until April 4, Indian goods entered the US at normal MFN (most favoured nation) rates. From April 5, Washington imposed a universal 10 per cent tariff, which initially failed to dent trade flows as importers rushed to front-load purchases -- explaining May's export rise, he said.

By June, however, the sustained 10 per cent duty and growing talk of country-specific measures began "eroding India's price competitiveness", Srivastava said, adding orders shifted to alternative suppliers, pulling exports down by nearly 6 per cent.

"The decline deepened in July under the same tariff regime," he said.

The real blow came in August when the tariffs shot up to 25 per cent on August 7, and then doubled to 50 per cent on August 27, for most products, he said.

"This left little room for exporters to adjust, resulting in the sharpest month-on-month contraction yet. September is expected to show an even steeper fall, as it will be the first month fully exposed to the 50 per cent rate," he said.

He also said that roughly one-third of India's exports, including pharmaceuticals and smartphones to the US are tariff-exempt, which means the effective hit on tariff-exposed goods is far deeper than headline figures suggest.

Labour-intensive sectors like apparel, gems and jewellery, leather, shrimp, and carpets are under severe stress because the US accounts for 30-60 per cent or more of their global exports, he said.

According to GTRI estimates, if the 50 per cent tariffs remain through the end of FY 2026, India could lose USD 30-35 billion in US exports -- a major blow considering the US accounts for nearly 20 per cent of India's goods exports.

He suggested that the government should extend support measures to exporters.

"Without quick relief, the prolonged tariff wall could lead to job losses and weaken its overall trade performance heading into 2026," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GCCI urges Centre not to impose export duty on low-grade iron ore

Premium

Push for more AI funds: Industry wants IndiaAI Mission outlay doubled

No need to relabel existing medicine stock: FinMin on new GST rates

India, US step on the gas to seal trade deal after 7-hour 'positive' meet

Premium

Explainer: Difference between Section 44AD and Section 44ADA of I-T Act

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffUS India relations India trade policy

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story