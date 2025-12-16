Home / Economy / News / India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments

India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments

India's exports to China rose from $ 9.20 billion in April-November 2024 to $ 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, an increase of 32.83 per cent year-on-year

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
Petroleum products emerged as the largest contributor in the exports to China. It was followed by electronic goods, marine products, and oil meals, the data showed.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Petroleum products, and electronic goods are helping India increase its exports to China, with which it has a huge trade deficit of about $ 100 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

India's exports to China rose from $ 9.20 billion in April-November 2024 to $ 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, an increase of 32.83 per cent year-on-year.

Petroleum products emerged as the largest contributor in the exports to China. It was followed by electronic goods, marine products, and oil meals, the data showed.

"This sharp increase highlights strengthening trade momentum with China, supported by higher demand across key commodity segments and improved export performance over the period," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre planned to modify MGNREGA over repeated complaints: Shivraj Chouhan

India, Jordan aim to double bilateral trade to $5 bn in 5 years: MEA

India's flash PMI falls to 58.9 in Dec, growth at softest pace since Feb

India's exports grow fastest in nearly 3.5 years; gold imports shrank

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, to change funding pattern

Topics :India china tradeExportseconomyPetroleumElectronics

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story