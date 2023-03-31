India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official

The achievement will be commendable, given that exports of several high-value items, such as wheat and rice, have been banned during the financial year to control inflation

Agriculture exports are expected to touch a new record of $56-57 billion in the 2022-23 financial year, a senior commerce ministry official said on Friday. “We reached $50 billion in FY22 and are confident of easily surpassing that to touch $56-57 billion in FY24 as except for cashew, all other components have done well,” the official said on the sidelines of a press event on Friday to mark the re