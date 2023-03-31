Home / Economy / News / India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official

India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official

The achievement will be commendable, given that exports of several high-value items, such as wheat and rice, have been banned during the financial year to control inflation

Sanjeeb MukherjeeShreya Nandi New Delhi
Premium
India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agriculture exports are expected to touch a new record of $56-57 billion in the 2022-23 financial year, a senior commerce ministry official said on Friday. “We reached $50 billion in FY22 and are confident of easily surpassing that to touch $56-57 billion in FY24 as except for cashew, all other components have done well,” the official said on the sidelines of a press event on Friday to mark the re

Topics :InflationFarm economyExports

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Are RBI's hands tied when it comes to inflation?

Have India's exports hit a rough patch?

Govt may close FY23 with Rs 50,000 cr shortfall in direct tax mop up

Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of full-year target, shows govt data

India keeps gas prices steady as government mulls new rate regime

Retail inflation for industrial workers remains flat at 6.16% in February

Centre authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between April 3-12

Next Story