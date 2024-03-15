India's Feb trade deficit at $18.71 billion, consistent with forecast

India's merchandise trade deficit in February stood at $18.71 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Economists had expected the country's February trade deficit to be $18.30 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports in February stood at $41.40 billion, while imports were $60.11 billion, government data showed. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $36.92 billion, while imports stood at $54.41 billion.

In February, services exports were $32.35 billion, while imports were $15.39 billion. In January, services exports were $32.80 billion and imports were $16.05 billion.