Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's foreign exchange reserves jump about $10 bn on JPMorgan bond move

India's foreign exchange reserves jump about $10 bn on JPMorgan bond move

Foreign investors have poured money into India's markets this year as they look for alternatives to Chinese equities and after JPMorgan announced the inclusion of India's bonds into its key index

India's inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging market bond index, starting this week, is expected to bring capital into the country. Funds worth over $200 billion in assets track the index and are expected to result in over $20 billion flows into the coun
The increase in foreign exchange reserves was a function of both revaluation effect and foreign portfolio investors flows in July, led more by equities than debt: Madhavi Arora, lead economist, EGFC | Representative Image
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest weekly rise in four months as investors bought the nation’s stocks and bonds following the country’s inclusion in the JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging markets bond index.
 
The stockpile rose $9.7 billion to $666.9 billion as of July 12, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed Friday. It was the sharpest weekly rise since early March.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign investors have poured money into India’s markets this year as they look for alternatives to Chinese equities and after JPMorgan announced the inclusion of India’s bonds into its key index. So far this month, foreign investors bought $2.9 billion in equities and over $1 billion in bonds. 
 
“The increase in foreign exchange reserves was a function of both revaluation effect and foreign portfolio investors flows in July, led more by equities than debt” despite the JPMorgan index inclusion, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
 
The rupee weakened further this week and is hovering near its record low of 83.67 against the dollar amid broader strength in the US currency. Rising reserves gives the central bank more ammunition to prevent a rapid slide in the rupee. By absorbing the foreign inflows, the RBI has kept the rupee relatively stable compared with other currencies in the region. 
 
The RBI plans to use reserves as its first line of defense to stabilize the currency and manage the additional inflows coming from the bond index inclusions, Bloomberg reported earlier. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's foreign exchange reserve hits new high of $655.81 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves jump $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

RBI's forex intervention eases as conditions turn favourable for rupee

Foreign exchange reserves drop to six-week low at $640.33 billion

Topics :Foreign exchange reservesJPMorgan Chase & Coforeign reserves

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story