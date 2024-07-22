Tax policies to play a critical role in tackling 'inequality': Eco Survey

The government's tax policies on treating capital and labour income will likely play a crucial role in tackling “inequality”, highlighted the Economic Survey.

This is given the growing need for artificial intelligence, which could impact both employment and income, it cautioned.

The Economic Survey, which is typically presented ahead of the Union Budget, gives comprehensive coverage of the economy's current state, future directions, and policy obstacles.

Further, the Survey said that robust revenue will help the government achieve its fiscal consolidation roadmap. “Significant fiscal consolidation post-pandemic could be achieved largely due to buoyant revenues,” it said.

However, to enhance tax buoyancy, it suggested the need to further rationalise tax rates, particularly the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate structure, eliminate rate inversions, introduce broadband rates for similar products, and expand the tax base.

Also, tax demands should differentiate between serious and less serious offences, and there should be more awareness among taxpayers regarding common mistakes, encouraging voluntary compliance and expediting the resolution of disputes to enhance tax buoyancy both for the centre and states.

It also said that to sustain foreign investor interest in the India story, issues over transfer pricing, taxes, and import duties needed to be resolved.

Notably, despite several attempts and amnesty schemes to end tax disputes, India has been facing tax litigations across sectors, including transfer pricing, royalty payments, capital gains, and so on. Internal estimates suggest that about Rs 20 trillion has been clogged in these disputes.

On indirect taxation, the Survey pointed out that the increase in indirect taxes in FY24 was mainly driven by a 12.7 per cent growth in GST collection. GST E-way bills generated have also registered an uptick post-pandemic. The increase has been equally pronounced for both intra-state trade and inter-state trade. The increase in GST collection and E-way bill generation reflects increased compliance over time.

Revenue receipts of the union government, consisting of tax revenue (net to the centre) and non-tax revenue (NTR), increased year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by 14.5 per cent in FY24, with robust growth in both tax and non-tax revenues, the Survey underlined.

Overall growth in gross tax revenue (comprising both direct and indirect taxes) was estimated to be 13.4 per cent in FY24, translating into a tax revenue buoyancy of 1.4, the Survey said.

It added that the growth was led by a 15.8 per cent growth in direct taxes and a 10.6 per cent increase in indirect taxes over FY23.

Broadly, 55 per cent of gross tax accrued from direct taxes and the remaining 45 per cent from indirect taxes.

The increased contribution of direct taxes to the overall government kitty over the years has been in line with the government’s effort to enhance progressivity in taxation, it said.

It added that the efficiency of tax collection has increased over time, reflected in the cost of collection of direct taxes declining from 0.66 per cent of gross collections in FY20 to 0.51 per cent in FY23.