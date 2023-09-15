India's forex reserves decline to 11-week low of $593.90 billion: RBI

India\u0026#39;s foreign exchange reserves fell to an 11-week low of $593.90 billion as of Sept. 8, the Reserve Bank of India\u0026#39;s (RBI) data showed on Friday.\u0026nbsp;That was a decrease of $5 billion from the previous week.\u0026nbsp;Reserves had risen by $4 billion in the week to Sept. 1.\u0026nbsp;The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee .\u0026nbsp;The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI\u0026#39;s reserves.\u0026nbsp;Foreign exchange reserves include India\u0026#39;s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.\u0026nbsp;For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had fallen to a near record low of 83.2175, prompting intervention from the RBI.\u0026nbsp;The rupee ended at 83.1850 on Friday, down 0.2% this week.