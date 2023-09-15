Home / Economy / News / India may add up to 30 GW more thermal power capacity, says R K Singh

India may add up to 30 GW more thermal power capacity, says R K Singh

Addressing at a CII conference, Singh said that India has around 25 GW of thermal capacity under construction and another 25 GW is planned

Press Trust of India New Delhi
R K Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India may add 25 GW to 30 GW thermal electricity generation capacity in addition to 50 GW already under works to meet the rising demand.

Addressing at a CII conference, Singh said that India has around 25 GW of thermal capacity under construction and another 25 GW is planned.

He pointed out that India is growing at a rapid pace and electricity demand is rising very fast, which needs to be met.

He stated that the country may add another 25 GW to 30 GW of thermal power capacity to meet the demand.

Power demand in the country has already touched a record high of 241 GW early this month.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

