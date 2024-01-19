Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves jump $1.63 bn to $618.9 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves jump $1.63 bn to $618.9 bn, shows RBI data

For the week ended January 12, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased USD 1.859 billion to USD 548.508 billion, the data said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's forex reserves jumped USD 1.634 billion to USD 618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined sharply by USD 5.89 billion to USD 617.3 billion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion in October 2021. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended January 12, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased USD 1.859 billion to USD 548.508 billion, the data said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down USD 242 million to USD 47.247 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 12 million to USD 18.31 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased USD 6 million to USD 4.872 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data added.

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

India's forex reserves top $600 billion, rise to near 15-month high

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

India's forex kitty drops $867 million to $593.037 billion: RBI data

Budget 2024: MSME expects special package from FM Sitharaman on Feb 1

India needs over 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042: Boeing outlook

India to budget fiscal deficit at 5.3% of GDP in FY25: BofA Securities

Wheat production likely to be good this year: Agri Minister Arjun Munda

India, Singapore pact in climate finance has promising future: NITI Aayog

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :india forex reserveRBIforeign exchangeIndian rupee

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story