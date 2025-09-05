Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves jump by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

India's forex reserves jump by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

The overall reserves had dropped by $ 4.386 billion to $ 690.72 billion in the previous reporting week

forex
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves jumped by $ 3.51 billion to $ 694.23 billion for the week ended August 29, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $ 4.386 billion to $ 690.72 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $ 1.686 billion to $ 583.937 billion, the latest data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $ 1.766 billion to $ 86.769 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $ 40 million to $ 18.775 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $ 18 million at $ 4.749 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GST 2.0: 3-day registration, 90% provisional refunds from November

GST reforms bring major relief to diamonds and jewellery sector: GJEPC

India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman

Indian firms turn to small-town markets insulated from US tariffs

EU ban on Russian fuel: India's diesel exports to Europe surge 137% in Aug

Topics :Forex india forex reserveRBI

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story