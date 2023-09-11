India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data

India is entwined with Africa in terms of trade and investments, having become one of the largest sources of investment in the continent, accounting for $14 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) outflows as of 2021, according to the latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2023.
The African Union -- a continental union of 55 African countries -- was formally inducted into the G20 last week.
Additional data from the department of economic affairs reveals a skew in investments. The data is cumulative since 2000, and thus show different numbers from UNCTAD statistics, but can be considered broadly indicative of the trend.
Mauritius, which has been a key centre for India investments on account of tax considerations, accounted for the bulk of overseas direct investment into Africa. The figure since 2000 is over $40 billion. The major countries, outside of Mauritius which have received investments, include Mozambique ($3.8 billion), Sudan ($3 billion), and South Africa ($1 billion). Other key destinations include Egypt, Kenya and Libya (see chart 2).
Economic inter-connectivity between the African nations and India has been on the rise in the last decade. Total trade between the African nations and India was almost $100 billion in 2022-23, the highest in a decade. India now has a trade surplus with these nations, as exports have increased in recent years. Goods worth $51 billion were exported from India in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) compared to under $30 billion in FY19 (see chart 3).