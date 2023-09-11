India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data

India is entwined with Africa in terms of trade and investments, having become one of the largest sources of investment in the continent, accounting for $14 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) outflows as of 2021, according to the latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2023.

The African Union -- a continental union of 55 African countries -- was formally inducted into the G20 last week.