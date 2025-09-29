Home / Economy / News / India's industrial production grows 4% in August, shows govt data

India's industrial production grows 4% in August, shows govt data

While the manufacturing sector recorded growth of 3.8 per cent in August, the electricity sector grew by 4.1 per cent, and the mining sector registered 6.0 per cent growth during the same period

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate in August stood at 4 per cent, against 3.5 per cent in July, driven by strong mining activity, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. 
While the manufacturing sector recorded growth of 3.8 per cent in August, the electricity sector grew by 4.1 per cent, and the mining sector registered 6.0 per cent growth during the same period. 
Segment-wise IIP growth
 
Within the manufacturing sector, 10 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth August 2025 over August 2024. The top three positive contributors for August include manufacture of basic metals (12.2%), manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (5.4%) and manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (9.8%). 
Based on use-based classification, the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP included primary goods, infrastructure/ construction goods and intermediate goods.
 
While primary goods output increased 5.2 per cent, capital goods were at 4.4 per cent. Intermediate goods and construction goods reported 5.0 per cent and 10.6 per cent growth, respectively. Consumer durables logged 3.5 per cent growth, with consumer non-durables rising marginally at -6.3 per cent. 
         

First Published: Sep 29 2025

