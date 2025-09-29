Home / Economy / News / Moody's retains India's rating at 'Baa3', maintains a stable outlook

Moody's retains India's rating at 'Baa3', maintains a stable outlook

The global rating agency also affirmed India's other short-term local-currency rating at P-3

Moodys
India's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A2 and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A3, it said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Moody's Ratings on Monday affirmed India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3 with a 'Stable' outlook on the back of robust economic growth and sound external position.

The global rating agency also affirmed India's other short-term local-currency rating at P-3.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India's prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position, and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained," it said in a statement.

These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US (Aa1 stable) tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India's capacity to attract manufacturing investment, it said.

India's credit strength is balanced by long-standing weaknesses on the fiscal side, which will remain, it said.

Strong GDP growth and gradual fiscal consolidation will lead to only a very gradual decline in the government's high debt burden, and will not be sufficient to materially improve weak debt affordability, especially as recent fiscal measures to reinforce private consumption erode the government's revenue base, it said.

India's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A2 and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A3, it said.

"The four-notch gap between the LC ceiling and issuer rating reflects modest external imbalances as represented by persistent, albeit narrow, current account deficits; a relatively large government footprint in the economy; and moderate predictability and reliability of government policies," it said.

The one-notch gap between the LC and FC ceiling reflects limited external indebtedness and the low likelihood of a debt moratorium, especially in the context of recent steps towards liberalisation of non-resident portfolio investment, it said.

On August 14, S&P Global Ratings upgraded India's sovereign rating by a notch to 'BBB', from 'BBB-', with a stable outlook its first upgrade for India in over 18 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EY raises India's GDP forecast to 6.7%; recommends diversifying markets

October MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, inflation outlook, and more

Premium

RBI's MPC expected to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

Premium

India gears up to embrace carbon market plans to counter climate criticism

Premium

India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long wait

Topics :Moody Ratingeconomy

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story