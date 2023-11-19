Home / Economy / News / India's laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid fears of licensing curbs

India's laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid fears of licensing curbs

The rise in such imports were led by the largest source China (33 per cent) and Singapore (188 per cent), according to data released by the commerce department

Asit Ranjan Mishra
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such electronic hardware items in August.
                                 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rise in such imports were led by the largest source China (33 per cent) and Singapore (188 per cent), according to data released by the commerce department.

On August 3, the Centre had announced it was planning to bring seven products in the information technology hardware segment, such as personal computers, micro computers, mainframe computers, super computers, computer systems and data processing units under the ‘restricted’ label.

The Centre, however, deferred the implementation till October 30 after the industry raised serious concerns over the decision originally aimed at reducing import dependence on China and ensuring a trusted supply chain. In a further stepdown, the government last month announced it would not restrict import of such electronic products from any territory, while unveiling a new contactless import authorisation system.

Personal computer imports have been contracting since September last year. In August, such imports contracted 26 per cent to $525 million.

In total, import of the seven items rose 34.2 per cent to $1 billion in September. During April-August period of FY24, import of these items had contracted 20.5 per cent to $3.6 billion. In FY23, India imported $8.8 billion of the seven items brought under the licensing regime, out of which $5.1 billion (58 per cent) worth of products were sourced from China.

Apart from personal computers, the other key item in the list — data processing units — rose 33.5 per cent to $234.5 million in September with shipments from China and the US rising 25 per cent and 129 per cent, respectively.

The US last month sought details on the matter from India at the World Trade Organisation committee on import licensing. The US asked India to specify the data to be collected and how it would be used. “Will the information impact the process for granting licenses? Is India considering the use of quantitative restrictions based on the information supplied?” it asked.

The government last month clarified that the import authorisation would remain valid till September 2024. After the expiry of the authorisation, the government will study the data, continue to interact with the stakeholders, and will figure out how to take it forward, which will provide certainty to the industry.

With the import management system in place, the government will collect clear data about specific products, coming in from different sources and monitoring it in consultation with stakeholders. This is to ensure a ‘trusted supply chain’ for electronics in the country amid increasing cybersecurity threats for hardware products, it said.

The fresh import licensing norms come at a time when India is seeking to establish itself as a major electronics manufacturer. It has, in fact, already rolled out a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware to boost domestic manufacturing of such items.

Also Read

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

TMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Women accorded top priority under PM Mudra Yojana scheme: FM Sitharaman

India a $4 trillion economy? Adani to Fadnavis hail, but no official word

Startups will play important role to help India be 3rd largest economy: CEA

Entrepreneurs returning from Europe-US to be part of India's growth story

411 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.31 trillion in Oct: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :computersIndian IT SectorIT sectorIndia imports

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story