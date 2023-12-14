India's logistics cost between 7.8% and 8.9% of GDP in FY22: NCAER

India’s logistics cost is in the range of 7.8-8.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year 2022, lower than the past private survey estimates of more than 10 per cent of GDP.

The logistics cost has been computed by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The task was commissioned to the economic think-tank by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The World Bank has also reviewed the methodology and has acknowledged it has an appropriate baseline and framework to fine-tune it in the future, government officials said on Thursday.

The cost has been calculated based on the secondary data sources, including transportation cost, warehousing and storage cost, auxiliary support services cost, packaging cost, insurance cost, and other operations cost.

DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched a report ‘Logistics Cost in India: Assessment and Long-Term Framework’ that is poised to play a key role in optimising logistics efficiency and enhancing India's global competitiveness. He added that through the report, a framework is being developed which will be used to calculate credible logistics cost estimates.

“The kind of investment that India is making in both physical and digital infrastructure... all that is creating an enabling environment where we will start getting good and credible data, on the basis of which, we can do data-based planning and ultimately data-based policymaking as well,” DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

NCAER Professor Poonam Munjal said that logistics cost calculated are quick estimates. Going forward, by use of more granular data, these numbers will be refined further. “These are ballpark numbers... and we prefer to keep them in ranges,” Munjal told reporters in a briefing.

At present, the government is going by certain estimates, suggesting India's logistics cost stands at about 13-14 per cent of the country's GDP (gross domestic product).

Globally, there are different methodologies to calculate logistics costs at a macroeconomy level. In the past, Amstrong and Associated in 2017 estimated that logistics cost in India was 13 per cent of GDP in 2016 and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in 2015 estimated that the cost was 10.9 per cent of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2015.

The government believes that past estimates lack a conclusive and scientific calculation framework. The endeavour now is to capture ‘origin-destination (O-D) pair-wise, commodity-wise, geography-wise’ data that is critical for accurate estimations.

DPIIT Special Secretary, Sumita Dawra said that logistics cost has serious implications on the country’s manufacturing sector, export competitiveness, global positioning. “Due to the lack of data in the public domain for the critical components of logistics cost, the non-official/floating estimates of India’s logistics cost lack credibility. Hence, a need was felt to develop a scientific logistics cost calculation framework that is inclusive and stands the test of statistical and data-based methods,” Dawra said.

R Dinesh, President, CII said that with this report, an effort has been made to clearly quantify the logistics costs and identify the components that constitute the logistics costs. “The report is very timely, as it supports India’s initiative to build its manufacturing sector,” he said.