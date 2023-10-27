India's mango exports witness a 19% jump at $47.98 bn during 2023 season

India's mango exports witnessed a 19 per cent jump at $47.98 billion as the demand for the fruit remained robust during the 2023 season, according to data from the commerce department.

In terms of volume, India exported 27,330 MT of mangoes worth $47.98 billion during the first five months of the current financial year, which is also roughly the mango season in the country. The growth was 19 per cent year-on-year in terms of volume.

In India, the mango season usually starts around April and lasts until July or August. The country is one of the prominent exporters of fresh mangoes to the world, with key markets being the United States (US), the United Kingdom, Japan, and West African countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), among others.





In the 2023 season, India exported mangoes to 41 countries by exploring new destinations such as Iran, Mauritius, Czech Republic, and Nigeria.

The government has also been taking steps to propel the export of the fruit from India. Towards this, the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which comes under the administrative control of the commerce department, played a key role.

"As part of its initiative to promote the export of mangoes in the 2023 season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA invited the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) inspector for preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities at Vashi, Nashik, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad," an official statement said.

Export of Indian mangoes to the US witnessed a 19 per cent jump in comparison to the previous financial year. India has exported 2,043.60 MT of Indian mangoes to America in the first five months of the current financial year.

Besides the USA, India exported 43.08 MT of mangoes to Japan, 110.99 MT of mangoes to New Zealand, 58.42 MT of mangoes to Australia, and 4.44 MT of mangoes to South Africa—a new destination.

"Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA jointly invited inspectors from South Korea for preclearance of mangoes for export there. This has allowed India to export 18.43 MT of mangoes after being treated at the authorised Vapour Heat Treatment facility under the joint supervision of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage (DPPQS), India and Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA), South Korea," the statement said.