Home / Economy / News / India's merchandise trade deficit narrows to $14.05 billion in February

India's merchandise trade deficit narrows to $14.05 billion in February

Merchandise trade deficit for March was $14.05 billion, compared with economists' forecast of $21.65 billion

Trade
Merchandise exports stood at $36.91 billion in February against $36.43 billion in January. | Representational
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's merchandise trade deficit in February was much lower than expected due to a lower imports, government data showed on Monday.

Merchandise trade deficit for March was $14.05 billion, compared with economists' forecast of $21.65 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Merchandise exports stood at $36.91 billion in February against $36.43 billion in January, while imports were lower at $50.96 billion compared with $59.42 billion in the month prior.

Services exports in February were estimated at $35.03 billion and imports at $16.55 billion against $38.55 billion and $18.22 billion, respectively, in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPI inflation rises to 2.38% in Feb from 2.31% in Jan on fuel and power

India, New Zealand restart FTA negotiations after a 10-year hiatus

India should seek reciprocity from EU on medical devices under FTA: GTRI

J&K Assembly passes Rs 7,019 crore grants for five key departments

J&K received 8,500+ investment proposals worth over Rs 1.69 trn: Dy CM

Topics :MerchandiseBALANCE OF PAYMENTSIndia trade deficit

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story