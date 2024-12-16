Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon, Flipkart plea on CCI probe order should transfer to K'taka HC: SC

Amazon, Flipkart plea on CCI probe order should transfer to K'taka HC: SC

The top court, however, asked the Karnataka High Court not to proceed with the hearing on the petitions filed by e-commerce giants

Supreme Court, SC
CCI did not have an objection if the matter was heard by the Karnataka High Court. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday said the petitions of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging an order of the Competition Commission of India ordering a probe against them for alleged malpractices should be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan issued a notice on the plea filed by the CCI which sought the transfer of the petitions filed by the e-commerce platforms from the high courts to the top court or the Delhi high court.

"Issue notice. Prima facie, we are of the view that all cases, which are pending in various High Courts should be transferred to Karnataka High Court for hearing," the bench said and posted the matter on January 6, 2025.

The top court, however, asked the Karnataka High Court not to proceed with the hearing on the petitions filed by e-commerce giants.

During the hearing, attorney general R Venkataramani submitted CCI did not have an objection if the matter was heard by the Karnataka High Court.

In its plea before the top court, the CCI sought directions to transfer the cases pending before the high courts of Allahabad, Madras, Telangana, Punjab & Haryana, Delhi and Karnataka, either to the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court.

More From This Section

Tata faces pressure in Starbucks venture as Indian consumers cut back

Air India announces changes in its international routes with new aircraft

HC rejects plea against Adani power contract, fines petitioner Rs 50K

Bavarian Nordic partners with Serum Institute for Mpox vaccine production

JSW Energy gets RE projects, achieves total locked-in capacity of 20 GW

The fair trade regulator CCI ordered the probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms.

The CCI's probe order followed a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasang, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smart phones and related accessories.

Following the CCI's order, Amazon and Flipkart filed separate petitions in various high courts, challenging the investigation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small town buyers, Gen Z push Meesho's order growth by 35% in 2024

Amazon donates $1 mn to Donald Trump's inaugural fund as Bezos plans visit

Amazon targets paid reviews on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram via shoppers

Premium

Amazon raises cumulative export target from India: $80 billion by 2030

Amazon pledges to enable $80 bn exports from India by 2030; partners DPIIT

Topics :AmazonFlipkartSupreme Court

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story