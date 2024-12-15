Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Nations must emulate 20th century European wealth tax system: Pickety

Nations must emulate 20th century European wealth tax system: Pickety

India abolished wealth tax in 2015, holding that it had become burdensome to the administration without substantial collections

French Economist Thomas Piketty
French Economist Thomas Piketty
Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
French economist Thomas Piketty said countries should emulate the progressive wealth taxes of some European nations in the 20th century and formulate a similar tax system in the global context.
 
“Billionaires and progressive wealth taxes were part of the progressive tax package introduced in many European countries in the 20th century to finance their welfare state and public services. We just need to do the same in the 21st century, in a more global context,” he said in an email reply to a question.
 
Many European countries such as Sweden, France, Germany, Norway and Netherlands — in the 20th century — imposed taxes, including taxes on high incomes, inheritances, and wealth to redistribute resources and reduce inequality.
 
While these taxes played a role in funding welfare states, many countries phased out or reduced wealth taxes in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. This was due to capital flight and tax avoidance, administrative difficulties in valuing wealth accurately and shift in economic policy toward less redistributive models.
 
Some European countries like Norway and Spain still retain forms of wealth taxation, while others, like France, have restructured their approach to target specific assets, such as real estate, rather than broad wealth.
 
India abolished wealth tax in 2015, holding that it had become burdensome to the administration without substantial collections. And, it was replaced with a 2 per cent surcharge on persons declaring more than Rs 1 crore income.
 
Piketty has been advocating wealth tax on the ultra-rich to finance social infrastructure like health and education.

More From This Section

India's import of Russian oil drops in Nov to lowest level since June 2022

Capex to be decided according to country's need, says MoS Finance

Premium

Public sector bank loan frauds: A 10% problem, but a 98% financial crisis

Higher tax will drive capital away, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India's foreign exchange reserves decline to 5-month low of $654.8 billion

 
Speaking at an event alongside Piketty, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday cautioned that taxing capital more will drive it away.
 
Rejecting the idea of a “billionaire tax” suggested by Piketty, Nageswaran said: “Not all problems can be solved through fiat.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.9 degrees C; air quality 'poor'

Premium

Govt aims to secure Russian crude oil term deal by next financial year

Premier League, Man City vs Man United live match time, streaming in India

Apollo Tyres explores sustainable materials to cut costs, reduce impact

Maharashtra ministry expanded as 39 ministers take oath in Nagpur

Topics :PikettytaxesEuropean Union

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story