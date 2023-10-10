Home / Economy / News / India's net direct tax collection rises 22% to over Rs 9.57 trillion

India's net direct tax collection rises 22% to over Rs 9.57 trillion

The net direct tax collection increased by 21.82 per cent to over Rs 9.57 lakh crore till October 9, helped by good inflow from corporates and individuals, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The net direct tax collection increased by 21.82 per cent to over Rs 9.57 trillion till October 9, helped by good inflow from corporates and individuals, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
 
The net collections have reached 52.5 per cent of the full-year budget estimates (BE) of Rs 18.23 trillion.
 
The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to October 9, 2023, continue to register steady growth, the statement said.
 
With regard to gross direct tax collections, the statement said, it stood at Rs 11.07 trillion , which is 17.95 per cent higher than the gross collections for the comparable period of last year.
 
So far, as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 7.30 per cent while that for PIT is 29.53 per cent (PIT only); 29.08 per cent (PIT including STT).
 
After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 12.39 per cent and that in PIT collections is 32.51 per cent (PIT only)/ 31.85 per cent (PIT including STT).
 
Refunds amounting to Rs 1.50 trillion have been issued from April 2023 to October 9, 2023.
 
The 2023-24 budget has pegged the direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 trillion, 9.75 per cent higher than Rs 16.61 trillion mopped up last fiscal.

Also Read

6 years of GST: Rs 1.5 trn monthly tax revenues becomes 'new normal'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

GST collection, devolution a success story in NE states: FM Sitharaman

CBIC issues SoP to check use of freebies to lure voters during elections

On GST anniversary, CAIT calls for fresh review of indirect tax regime

Festive season bump unlikely to jumpstart rural auto demand: Analysts

Uttar Pradesh govt eyes Rs 30k cr pvt investment in data centre hubs

Natural gas demand in India to rise 4% in 2023, 8% annually till 2026: IEA

Indian economy needs 8% growth to topple China as global driver: Barclays

Israel-Hamas war: Will govt let OMCs bear burden if oil prices escalate?

Topics :Tax CollectiontaxIndia economyIndirect tax collection

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story