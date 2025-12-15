Home / Economy / News / India's November palm oil imports rise as lower prices spur buying

India's November palm oil imports rise as lower prices spur buying

Imports of soyoil dropped more than 18% to 370,661 tons and sunflower oil imports fell 45% to a two-year low of 142,953 tons, the industry body said

| Image: Wikimedia commons
Reuters MUMBAI, Dec 15
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
India's palm oil imports edged up in November as refiners took advantage of lower prices, boosting purchases of the tropical oil while reducing imports of the costlier soyoil and sunflower oil, a leading industry body said on Monday.
 
Higher palm oil imports by India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, could help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia cut stocks and support benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures, while putting pressure on U.S. soyoil futures .
 
Palm oil imports in November rose about 5% from October to 632,341 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said.
 
Imports of soyoil dropped more than 18% to 370,661 tons and sunflower oil imports fell 45% to a two-year low of 142,953 tons, the industry body said.
 
India also imported 5,000 tons of canola oil from the United Arab Emirates in the month, it added.
 
Lower imports of soyoil and sunflower oil cut India's total imports of edible oils in November by 13.3% from a month earlier to a seven-month low of 1.15 million tons, the SEA said.
 
In November, India imported a record 69,919 tonnes of soyoil from China after a supply glut prompted discounts from Chinese crushers, versus India's traditional South American suppliers.
 
India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, and imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.
 
Palm oil is now about $100 per tonne cheaper than soyoil and nearly $200 cheaper than sunflower oil, prompting Indian buyers to step up palm oil purchases for December and January shipments, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.
 
"Some buyers have cancelled soyoil import contracts for December and January and are replacing those volumes with palm oil," he said.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

