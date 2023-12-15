Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI halves to $ 1.55 billion in November: RBI data

India's outward FDI halves to $ 1.55 billion in November: RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments fell by 19.6 per cent sequentially to $1.55 billion in November 2023, compared to over $1.93 billion in October 2023. They halved compared to $3.67 billion in November 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A slowdown in economic and business activities worldwide has impacted direct investment flows, both inbound and outbound. Most investments (outward FDI) are in subsidiaries or stakes in foreign companies. A slowdown in the developed markets means fewer opportunities, according to bankers.

The inward foreign direct investment (FDI) — overseas money flowing as direct investment into India — has also been on a downward trail. RBI data showed net FDI in India declined sharply in April-September 2023 to $4.5 billion from $19.6 billion in the same period last year on moderation in global investment activities and a rise in repatriation.

Looking at the components of outbound FDI, equity commitments declined to $729.57 million in November 2023 from $870.37 million in October 2023. It was significantly lower than the $1.69 billion recorded in November 2022.

Debt commitments decreased to $184.96 million in November, down from $250.42 million in October, also lower compared to $300.58 billion in November 2022.

Guarantees for overseas units declined to $637.26 million in November from $809.26 million in October. They were down substantially compared to $1.68 billion a year ago, RBI data showed.

Also Read

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

Top headlines: India's outward FDI shrinks, HCL Tech to acquire ASAP group

India's outward FDI down 50% in H1 2023 on grim global growth prospects

India's outward FDI shrinks by half YoY in June 2023, shows RBI data

Petroleum Ministry has given nod to import Venezuelan crude: Officials

India-UK FTA talks: Trying to balance mobility, migration concerns

Tax row over salary to expats: Chennai tribunal pronounces split verdict

Railways spent Rs 1 trillion on renewing safety assets: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 9% in November; crosses 1.27 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FDIOutward FDIforeign direct investmentsequityloans

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story