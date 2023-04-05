Home / Economy / News / India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb

India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb

In February, the service sector PMI was at a 12-year high of 59.4

BS Web Team New Delhi
India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

India's service sector expanded for the twentieth successive month in March, but the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 from February's 59.4, data released by S&P Global on Wednesday showed.

A PMI of over 50 denotes expansion in the sector.

"India's service sector built on to the momentum gained in February with further increases in new business intakes and output at the end of the 2022/23 fiscal quarter. However, manufacturing has retaken the mantle as the main driver of growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In February, the service sector PMI was at a 12-year high of 59.4. Earlier this month, data released by S&P showed the manufacturing PMI in India rising to a three-month high of 56.4 in March.

"Input price pressures in the service economy continued to subside, alongside the trend seen in manufacturing. Hence, the aggregate rate of input cost inflation moderated to a two-and-a-half-year low," Lima added.

The agency said that despite rising for the tenth month in a row, services employment grew only fractionally in March. Close to 98 per cent of survey participants left payroll numbers unchanged amid sufficient staff levels for current requirements.

"Weakness was seen with regards to jobs, with broadly no change in employment seen neither in services nor in manufacturing as a general lack of pressure on operating capacities and diminished confidence towards growth prospects prevented hiring activity. More firms in both sectors anticipate no change in future output from present levels," said Lima.

Topics :service sectorIndia's service sectorS&P global RatingsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Also Read

Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up

India's services activity cools to 6-month low in Sep; job creation slows

Services PMI at 12-yr high of 59.4 in Feb on strong demand, easing prices

Services PMI recovers to 55.1 in Oct after hitting six-month low in Sept

India's services growth slowed in Jan amid fall in exports, new orders: PMI

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume dips 4% YoY to 9212 mn units in March

Delhi government extends power subsidy scheme for another year: Minister

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3%; ADB projects 6.4% for FY24

Windfall tax on domestic crude oil cut to nil, on export of diesel halved

India will not be impacted by Opec+ production cut, officials say

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story