India will not be impacted by Opec+ production cut, officials say

Industry executives said imports from Russia may rise further as talks are on to address difficulties in paying for Russian crude

Indian refiners would continue to source Russian oil at discounts negotiated earlier, thereby negating the impact of the latest cut in crude oil production announced by the Opec+ group of nations, officials said on Tuesday. Indian refiners have been assured of uninterrupted crude supplies at the existing rates for the time being, they said. "There were a lot of reports of changes in India's buying