India's strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar begins operations

Multi-modal project to slash northeast logistics costs and time in half, says minister

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
India's strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar begins operations

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
India’s strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar began operations on Tuesday after Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received the first vessel at the port, which was flagged off from Kolkata five days ago.
“This will promote trade connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region, and will help boost the economic development of northeast states under Act East policy of the government," Sonowal said at the event. 
“I am confident that the Sittwe port will act as the gateway of India to Southeast Asia, ushering growth and progress,” he said.

Topics :MyanmarIndia-MyanmarTransportation

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

