Russian oil now trades above the G-7 price cap, leaving India searching for creative solutions to fill the breach

S Dinakar
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
India’s unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end. The time has come for Indian refiners to navigate, creatively, the choppy waters of the post-honeymoon period, and for Indian policymakers to take cognisance of the broader impact on India from the spillover of the Russian crisis — after Washington's warning to transgressors last week.
Shipments from Russia to India have averaged over 1.8 million barrels a day since February, according to data from Paris-based market analytics firm Kpler. But much of the crude shipped to India was non-sanctioned because it traded below a price cap set by the US led G-7 nations in December. Shipping, insurance and payments were less of an issue.
The $60 a barrel cap has now been breached for Urals, a medium, sour grade that accounts for a majority of Russian oil shipments, rendering India’s entire supplies vulnerable. Given the 45-60 days’ time period taken to contr

Topics :Russia Oil productionIndia RussiaCrude Oil

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

