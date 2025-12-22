Home / Economy / News / India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

The India-New Zealand FTA offers zero-duty access on all Indian exports, tariff cuts on 70 per cent lines, a $20 billion FDI commitment and expanded services and visa pathways

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon with Narendra Modi
PM Modi and New Zealand PM jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement | Image: X/@narendramodi
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
India and New Zealand have finalised a free trade agreement (FTA) following nine months of negotiations that includes allowing zero duty market access on 100 per cent Indian exports.
 
According to the agreement, India has offered tariff liberalisation in 70 per cent tariff lines covering 95 per cent of the New Zealand-India bilateral trade.
 
Under the deal, New Zealand has also given a commitment to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) to $20billion into India over 15 years. This will be backed by a ‘rebalancing mechanism’ to suspend the FTA benefits if such a jump in the quantum of investment doesn’t take place, commerce department officials said on Monday.
 
Currently, New Zealand’s cumulative FDI into India stands at around $9 million from 2000-2025.
 
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, today. The two leaders jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
 
Once signed, the agreement will mark India’s seventh trade agreement since 2021 and a part of New Delhi’s diversification strategy — at a time when global trade is up for a major reset.
 
The deal will be signed in the next two-three months after the legal scrubbing of the text is concluded. Since New Zealand will need Parliamentary approval, officials expect the FTA to come into effect in the next six-seven months.
 
The elimination of tariffs will provide duty-free access for all Indian exports and will boost competitiveness of India’s labour intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, among others.
 
According to commerce department officials, the FTA delivers India’s “most ambitious” services offer in any of its FTAs till date. The deal will open skilled employment pathways through a new temporary entry visa for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years.
 
Considering India’s sensitivities, items like dairy and some other agricultural products have been excluded from the deal. In the case of items such as wine, lamb and wool, India has made an offer that is similar to what it had offered under the interim trade pact with Australia.
 
Tariff rate quota-based market access has been offered to items such as manuka honey, kiwi, apples and albumins, including milk albumins.
 
Bilateral merchandise trade reached $1.3 billion in FY25. Total trade in goods and services stood at around $2.4 billion in 2024, with services trade at $1.24 billion.
 
Government officials said that the FTA will be beneficial for Indian companies to gain a foothold not only in New Zealand, but also the Pacific Island Countries as a whole.
 
By 2045, New Zealand could be at least 250,000 workers short, threatening the sustainability of pensions and healthcare. The deal is an opportunity for India to position itself as a key supplier of skilled/semi-skilled workers to New Zealand, they said.
 

Topics :New ZealandFree Trade Agreementsfree trade agreementFTATrade deals

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

