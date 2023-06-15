India seeks carve out for MSMEs from European Union's carbon tax

The matter was discussed at the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting in Brussels last month, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

Aluminium and steel exports of India are likely to get impacted by the CBAM. There will be no impact on the other sectors such as cement, fertiliser, hydrogen, and electricity since India does not export these products to the EU.

“I told them that this is going to have an impact on our industry, particularly MSMEs. So, we are asking if there is a possibility of any carve out for the MSME sector. We have asked them if there is any possibility (for this)...These discussions are going on,” Barthwal told reporters during the trade data briefing.