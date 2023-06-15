GST Council to meet in Delhi on July 11, may resolve online gaming issue



The tax treatment of online gaming firms has been pending for some time. The GST Council had tasked a state minister panel headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but could not arrive at a consensus when it submitted the report in December. The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in Delhi on July 11 and will likely take up the taxability issue of online gaming and resolve it.



“Some of the states are not in favour of treating them on par with betting and gambling. Also, they are of the view that tax rates should not be high as it would discourage technology-driven games,” a government official privy to the discussion said. In its report, the panel held to its earlier position of 28 per cent tax rate on the full value, including winnings. Since the panel failed to reach a conclusion, it had referred the matter back to the Council.



GGR is the total amount collected by casinos and online gaming companies before paying out money to winners. The panel is learnt to have considered the implications of the earlier proposal of taxing on face value and gross revenue. Sources said that although the state panel agreed to tax the supply of actionable claims at 28 per cent, it could not decide whether the levy should be on the net amount (after removing prize money) or gross gaming revenue (GGR).