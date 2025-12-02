New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement

It's almost 9 p.m., and Raman Kumar, 27, has just called it a day. A delivery rider who works across platforms, he takes off his protective gear and scrolls frantically through his phone screen, trying to calculate the day's earnings.

He started working as a delivery man nearly four years ago, following an unsuccessful stint at a catering business. Over these years, he has worked for every major online food, grocery and quick commerce delivery platform.

“I roughly start my work at around noon. I am logged into 4-5 platforms currently. Whoever provides a better cut, I accept that and ride in and around west Delhi," he says, adding that he avoids long rides or going into other localities.

A workforce in the millions, in and out of the shadows Kumar is one among millions commonly referred to as ‘gig workers, and who represent the new, emerging form of a work arrangement where an employee isn't directly employed by a firm and usually has the flexibility of choosing their working hours, even who they work for at any given point of time, among other things. Such workers numbered around 10 million in 2024-25, according to a NITI Aayog report, and are projected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, thanks to the proliferation of e-commerce, quick commerce (which promises deliveries in as little as 10 minutes) and food delivery services that have become a go-to convenience in urban and semi-urban India.

Kumar, however, is unaware of the economics and the consumer demand behind his day. “I don't know what ‘gig work’ means. I ride 10-12 hours a day and manage to earn enough to keep my life going. Beyond this, I have no connection with any of these apps; nor do they provide me any other benefit like insurance or pension, apart from my earnings,” says Raman matter-of-factly. New labour codes promise change His situation, as of millions others like him, may finally change now. Nearly five years after the four new labour codes, which reform and consolidate 29 existing labour laws, were passed by Parliament, the Union government on November 21 notified their implementation.

The four codes — the Code of Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) — aim to modernise labour laws, enhance workers’ welfare, and align the labour ecosystem with a rapidly changing environment. The Code on Social Security, for example, recognises gig workers as a separate category for the first time, and provides for framing welfare schemes covering health, pension, education and disability cover, among other things. “I don't have much knowledge about these new codes. But if it is true, it is good. I am still young, yet there are so many people who are old and do this sort of work. They have no social security to fall back upon. Let's see when these things come into practice,” adds Raman.

Apart from recognising gig work, the new codes also mandate that fixed-term employees will now receive the same benefits as permanent workers, ensure issuance of appointment letters and payment of statutory minimum wages to all workers, allow women to work at night across all establishments, and provide free annual health check-ups for workers above 40, among other things. Why are experts warning that implementation will decide the outcome? However, experts caution that the execution of the new codes remains key to their success, else they could join the list of similar, well-intentioned reforms that failed to take off.

Santosh Mehrotra, research fellow at the IZA Institute of Labour Economics, says that though the recognition of gig and platform work is laudatory, it remains shrouded in definitions, with contribution mechanisms vague, and enforcement pathways unclear. “Tracking contributions or verifying employment histories would challenge even well-staffed regulators. The creation of a ‘gig workers board’ risks creating a separate bureaucracy, akin to the construction worker board — with money being collected, though rarely disbursed to those it was meant to help,” he added. Social scientist Dhiraj Nite of Ambedkar University in Delhi argues that the new codes have not reduced the threshold for application of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) from the existing threshold of 20 and 10 employees, respectively. Thus, it remains to be seen how the government will ensure social security benefits to the vast unorganised sector given the reliance on self-declaration of compliance by employers, especially at a time when disciplinary action for breaches of the labour codes has been weakened.

“Moreover, the codes put much faith in digital compliance, electronic filing, and online grievance systems. This can potentially undermine small businesses as well, as they do not have the capacity to deal with such sweeping changes,” Nite added. Could the OSH Code exclude most informal workers? Mehrotra points out that the new OSH (Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions) Code excludes factories with fewer than 20 workers, thus excluding nearly 80 per cent of India’s labour force that includes home-based workers, micro-enterprises, and informal workers. “This again hollows out the promise of universal social security and increased safety at the workplace,” he said.

Can minimum wage provisions be enforced under the new codes? Similarly, other provisions like minimum wage remain hard to implement. International Labour Organisation (ILO) data for 2022 show that as much as 62 per cent of unskilled casual agricultural workers and 70 per cent of workers in the construction sector reported not receiving the prescribed minimum daily wage. “With weakened inspection and enforcement systems, workers are already deprived of minimum wages — even in the formal sector. How will the new codes ensure that it is followed in the informal sector?” questioned a leading labour economist who declined to be identified for this article. “Besides, the wage code fails to provide a scientific need-based minimum wage as per 15th Indian Labour Conference (ILC) norms, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court in the Workmen v. Reptakos Brett case in 1991. An abysmally low national floor-level wage, which too will vary in different regions, will force many states to reduce existing minimum wages.”

Excessive focus on rule-making KR Shyam Sundar, professor of practice at Gurugram-based Management Development Institute (MDI), says that since labour is a concurrent subject, the new codes empower states to notify their own rules, which may make the rollout uneven. There is every possibility that it will again lead to a maze of rules and regulations, thus undoing what the codes aimed to achieve, he warns. “The legislative process has left a lot to be desired as it has put undue weightage on the rule-making process because of the ambiguity in the codes. It may result in a situation where a worker in one state might enjoy benefits unavailable in another or a factory being regulated differently across state lines,” he added.

Divergence in state rules under the labour codes A 2023 study from the union labour ministry affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) had also cautioned that rules framed by various states and union territories under the new labour codes had “too much” divergence and went against the basic ethos and spirit of the new codes. In fact, even after the notification of the new codes, five states and union territories (UTs) — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi — are yet to pre-publish draft rules under any one of the four codes, which may delay their final rollout.

However, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani recently told Business Standard that government's thrust remains on ensuring uniformity and harmonisation in state rules, despite states having the flexibility to adapt the rules as per their local context. Opposition from trade unions Apart from the implementation challenges, the new codes also face resistance from many trade unions. A joint platform of 10 central trade unions (CTUs) — consisting of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) among others – termed the codes as a “deceptive fraud committed against the working people” and warned of nationwide protests if the new codes come into force.

Tapan Sen, general secretary, CITU, said that the simplification exercise has been used as a cover to dilute and dismantle existing protective provisions in the Industrial Disputes Act, Factories Act, and Mines Act, and the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, among others. “Rather than strengthening rights, the new codes dismantle job security, dilute the role of labour departments, and push the entire workforce into precarious employment. They constitute the most sweeping and aggressive abrogation of workers’ hard-won rights and entitlements since Independence,” he added. Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary, AITUC, says that provisions like raising the strike advance notice period from 14 days to 60 days, and increasing the threshold for requiring government approval for lay-offs, curtail the bargaining power of trade unions and workers and give more power to employers.