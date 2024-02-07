Home / Economy / News / India to be largest global oil demand growth driver through 2030: IEA

India to be largest global oil demand growth driver through 2030: IEA

The agency forecast India's demand would reach 6.6 million bpd in 2030, up from 5.5 million bpd in 2023

Jet fuel is poised to grow at 5.9 per cent annually on average but this will be from a low base compared with other countries, it added | File image | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters QUITOL

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is expected to be the largest driver of global oil demand growth between 2023 and 2030, narrowly taking the lead from top importer China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.
 
The world's third-largest oil importer and consumer is on track to post an oil demand increase of almost 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), accounting for more than one-third of the projected 3.2 million bpd global gains, the IEA said in a report released at the India Energy Week in Goa.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The agency forecast India's demand would reach 6.6 million bpd in 2030, up from 5.5 million bpd in 2023.
 
"India will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between now and 2030, while growth in developed economies and China initially slows and then subsequently goes into reverse in our outlook," it added.
 
To meet this demand, India is expected to add 1 million bpd of new refining capacity over the seven-year period and this will increase its crude imports further to 5.8 million bpd by 2030, the IEA said.
 
Among products, diesel will be India's single largest source of oil demand growth on the back of massive industrial expansion, accounting for almost half of the rise in the nationâ€™s demand and more than one-sixth of total global oil demand growth through to 2030, the IEA said.
 
Jet fuel is poised to grow at 5.9 per cent annually on average but this will be from a low base compared with other countries, it added.
 
The electrification of India's vehicle fleet will lead to a more muted 0.7 per cent annual growth average for gasoline, the IEA said. New electric vehicles and energy efficiency improvements in India will avoid 480,000 bpd of extra oil demand from now to 2030, it added.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Global demand for fossil fuels to peak before 2030, says IEA director

IEA raises 2024 oil demand forecast again, this time by 180,000 bpd

Crude oil tracks global equities higher, IEA demand downgrade weighs

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

Gas to biofuels: India's demand sets agenda for global energy business

Vegetarian thali costlier in last one year, non-veg thali cheaper: CRISIL

Claim payout delays put PLI scheme's nodal agencies under scrutiny

Foreign players eye strategic petroleum storage reserves in Mangaluru

Uttarakhand saw sharpest dip in workforce during Covid, says survey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :International Energy AgencyIndiaOil demandIndian oil demand

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story