Home / Economy / News / India to be the fastest growing major economy in 2024-2028, says EIU

India to be the fastest growing major economy in 2024-2028, says EIU

The report suggests that as India's economic heft expands, there would be a crossover in the mid-2040s with BRICS nations taking over the G7 in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP)

gdp growth economy economic
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Outlook report has forecast India to be the fastest growing major economy in 2024-2028, with its growth expected to outpace China’s.

The report suggests that as India's economic heft expands, there would be a crossover in the mid-2040s with BRICS nations taking over the G7 in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The EIU has revised its forecast for real GDP growth for 2024 to 2.5 per cent compared to 2.4 per cent previously. “...growth will be unchanged rather than slowing from 2023. Growth is proving surprisingly resilient in the face of high interest rates and geopolitical risks,” the EIU Global Outlook report said.

Over the next five years, EIU has projected the global economy to grow by 2.8 per cent, with more fragmentation and regionalisation in the world economy dragging the growth potential.

“The return of industrial policy, including sanctions and the provision of new incentives, will push firms to adopt more inefficient supply chains, stoke trade tensions in strategic sectors and make it difficult to compete across the global marketplace,” the EIU report said.

The finance ministry’s monthly economic review for April said that after a strong growth which surpassed market expectations in FY24, early indications suggest a continuation of the economic momentum in the first quarter of FY25.

S&P Global Market Intelligence in its October 2023 report projected India will become the world’s third-largest economy, overtaking Germany and Japan, by 2030 on the strength of its youthful demographic profile and rapidly rising urban household incomes.

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday had also revised its outlook on India to positive from stable, citing robust economic expansion.

Rating agencies including Fitch and Barclays have revised India's GDP growth projection for FY24 to 7.8 per cent due to strong domestic demand and persistent growth in business and consumer confidence levels.

The International Monetary Fund in April had raised India’s GDP growth projection for FY25 by 30 basis points to 6.8 per cent in its update to the World Economic Outlook, amid buoyant domestic demand.

Also Read

India likely to resist Pakistan's bid to be a full-fledged member of Brics

PNB soars 6% on heavy volumes; stock has more-than-doubled since April

Complex, not complicated

Interim Budget: Gross market borrowing music to ears of bond market

The last quarter-century has turned out to be less Brics, more China-India

Capital requirements will remain high for Indian companies: Moody's

Rs 500 note share surges to 86.5% by value in total circulation: RBI report

UK and US in focus as Indian companies seeks $31 bn pharma exports in FY25

India's FDI inflows fell 3% to $44 bn in FY24; manufacturing down 18%

States achieve 84% of capex budget, 4 exceed target amount: CAG data

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :fastest growing major economyGross domestic productS&P global Ratings

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story