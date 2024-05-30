Home / Economy / News / States achieve 84% of capex budget, 4 exceed target amount: CAG data

States achieve 84% of capex budget, 4 exceed target amount: CAG data

States with the lowest capex absorption included Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Mizoram, according to CAG data

capex
In her interim budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the Centre’s capital expenditure target by 16.9 per cent for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to Rs 11.1 trillion over the revised estimates for FY24.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The provisional accounts of 25 states for the year FY24 showed they achieved 84 per cent of the budgeted capital expenditure, with the exception of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Sikkim, spending more than the targeted amount, according to data by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

These states had budgeted a capital expenditure (capex) programme of Rs 8.37 trillion for FY24. The provisional amount spent was Rs 7.02 trillion. Experts said that not having enough projects to implement could have also caused this shortfall in meeting the budgeted capex target.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“A factor that would have contributed to the shortfall could be the practice of some states waiting till the end of the year to balance the fiscal deficit and cutting back on capex, which is a discretionary expenditure to meet their targets,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

States with the lowest capex absorption included Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Mizoram, according to CAG data.

For the April-February period of FY24, the Centre had spent 85 per cent of the revised capital expenditure estimate of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

In her interim budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the Centre’s capital expenditure target by 16.9 per cent for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to Rs 11.1 trillion over the revised estimates for FY24.

The CAG data also showed that the total tax revenue for the 25 states was Rs 29.56 trillion. The share of internal taxes or states’ own tax revenue in this was 60.8 per cent. However, the trend was different for many states such as Telangana, which had the highest share of its own tax revenue in total tax collections at 82 per cent.


Also Read

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Mizoram election 2023: ZPM wins clear majority, incumbent CM loses his seat

Behind ZPM's historic victory in Mizoram: Who is former IPS Lalduhoma?

Former radio jockey Baryl Vanneihsangi is Mizoram's youngest woman MLA

MSPs ensured minimum return of 50% over production cost in 2023-24: RBI

GDP growth robust on back of healthy balance sheets of banks, says RBI

S&P Global will likely raise India's rating within 2 years, says Citi

Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export and consultancy tenders

Delhi breaches 8,300 MW mark first time as power demand soars amid heatwave

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :cagCapexBudget

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story