Home / Economy / News / India to cut power tariff during solar hours, raise for peak hours

India to cut power tariff during solar hours, raise for peak hours

The amendments introduce time-of-day tariff and will come into effect from April 2025 for all consumers except agricultural

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Power tariff in India would be up to 20% less during solar hours and up to 20% higher during peak hours under new amendments to the electricity rules, the power ministry said on Friday, in a move aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy.

The amendments introduce time-of-day tariff and will come into effect from April 2025 for all consumers except agricultural.

"Since solar power is cheaper, the tariff during the solar hours will be less, so the consumer benefits," Power Minister R. K. Singh said in a statement.

"During non solar hours thermal and hydro power as well as gas based capacity is used - their costs are higher than that of solar power - this will be reflected in time-of-day tariff."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Pakistan ends electricity subsidy, revokes tariff for people of PoK

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

Delhi's peak power demand clocks 4,803 MW, season's highest: Officials

US welcomes agreement with India to end tariffs on American apples

Govt spending to drive India's growth in this fiscal, economists say: Poll

Truck operators raise heat over govt's air-conditioned cabin proposal

Under scanner: Insurance companies likely to soon face GST audits

Digital public infra helped make optimum use of taxpayers' money: FM

Topics :Power tariffsconsumers

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story