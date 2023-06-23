Truck operators raise heat over govt's air-conditioned cabin proposal

Hemal N Thakkar, Senior Practice Leader & Director, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, is of the view that the move will be beneficial overall. “The increase in truck prices may be about 1-2 per cent. Once AC is incorporated, mileage may see a drop of anywhere between 5-7 per cent. The operating costs may go up by about 3-3.5 per cent. However, the efficiency of drivers will also increase as fatigue will decrease. This may not have a major impact on freight rates as the truck operator will have a fleet mix of AC and non-AC trucks,” he said.

A Tata Motors spokesperson also welcomed the move: “India’s growing trucking industry is facing the challenge of attracting and retaining skilled truck drivers. This decision will benefit the health and safety of drivers and the long hours of driving will become more comfortable,” he said. TML offers AC cabins as an option already and the company is confident of meeting the 2025 deadline. It too claims that it is witnessing a ‘definite trend’ towards AC-equipped vehicles.