Digital public infra helped make optimum use of taxpayers' money: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said digital public infrastructure has allowed India to make optimum use of taxpayers' money

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said digital public infrastructure has allowed India to make optimum use of taxpayers' money.

Addressing a session on digital public infrastructure and how it helps put money in the hands of money, Sitharaman said today in India the government is able to send most of the benefits directly to the bank accounts of citizens.

"It has helped in making optimum use of taxpayers' money. In India, DPI has brought in greater efficiency in government system, better utilisation of funding for those women who so need it," she said.

Sitharaman said the performance of bank accounts in which women were given loan assistance are doing very well.

"After the introduction of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the government was able to save Rs 1 lakh crore in just one of the provinces in India through DBT (direct benefit transfer), she said, adding it has helped cut down on leakage in fund transfer to beneficiaries of government schemes.

Sitharaman is in Paris to attend the two-day summit on 'new global Financing Pact'.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

