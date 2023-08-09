Home / Economy / News / India to offer 5 million tons wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices

India to offer 5 million tons wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices

The country has adequate stocks of wheat and rice which the government can release on the open market to stabilise prices, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said

Reuters New Delhi
Wheat flour

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will provide 5 million metric tons of wheat and 2.5 million tons of rice to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to augment supplies and stabilise prices, a senior government official told reporters on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest consumer of wheat and rice has been attempting to boost supplies and lower prices of both staples through a slew of measures, including banning exports of non-basmati white rice and imposing stock limits on wheat.

The country has adequate stocks of wheat and rice which the government can release on the open market to stabilise prices, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

As of Aug. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses stood at 28.3 million metric tons, an increase from 26.6 million tons a year earlier.

"People are hoarding wheat in anticipation of prices going up but they should realise that there are adequate stocks with the government," Chopra said.

Wholesale wheat prices in India surged to a six-month high on Wednesday on limited supplies.

"People involved in the trade should not try to take advantage of the situation by hoarding wheat," he said.

India is considering cutting or even abolishing a 40% import tax on wheat and lowering a limit on the amount of wheat stocks millers and traders can hold, Chopra, the most senior civil servant at the federal food ministry, said last week.

 

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

Also Read

Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

High temperature unlikely to damage wheat crops: Food Secy Sanjeev Chopra

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

India's anti-dumping duty impositions drop amid post Covid-19 shift

SEBI report: Number of appeals filed in SAT rose to record 1,192 in FY23

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

India's grain stockpiles crucial to PM Modi's pre-election strategy

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

Topics :wheatRICEopen market operations

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story