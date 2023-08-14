Home / Economy / News / India-UK FTA: Remaining issues expected to be closed by month-end

India-UK FTA: Remaining issues expected to be closed by month-end

The 12th round of talks between the countries is in progress here and is expected to continue until at least 28 August

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
India is hoping to resolve the pending issues related to the free trade agreement (FTA) such as rules of origin, bilateral investment treaty, intellectual property rights, and other issues by the end of the month, especially during the meeting with the key officials from the UK next week.

"Now, there are only a few issues left. The UK team is coming to India during the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting (in Jaipur), and we are hoping that we would be closing those remaining issues…So, our target is that we close the issues with the UK when the UK team visit us in India, and we are very hopeful that the issues will be sorted out," a senior government official told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

The official further said that there is 'huge' progress in the talks between India and the UK on the proposed FTA. Since the talks are moving, the negotiations for the agreement could be concluded soon.

Out of the total 26 chapters in the proposed FTA, 19 have been closed.

"I think there is a good possibility of the UK Free Trade Agreement moving forward... there are a lot of steps before the FTA is signed…A lot of visits are happening, that is why we are saying that we are very keen to close the remaining chapters during this visit," the official said.

Both the nations had kick-started formal negotiations in January 2022 and had set an ambitious Diwali/October-end deadline for the trade pact. The deadline was missed as both sides were not able to iron out the differences in providing greater market access for certain goods and services.

The UK is India's 15th largest trade partner, with total trade at $20.36 billion in financial year 23.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

