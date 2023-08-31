Home / Economy / News / India, UK officials to start 13th round of FTA talks from September 4

India, UK officials to start 13th round of FTA talks from September 4

Senior officials of India and the UK will start the 13th round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement from September 4, an official said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Senior officials of India and the UK will start the 13th round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement from September 4, an official said on Thursday.

The two sides concluded the 12th round of negotiations on August 31.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently stated that the negotiations between India and the UK for the proposed agreement are progressing and both countries are committed to concluding the talks as early as possible.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was here recently to review the progress of talks. She also held bilateral meetings with Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Before the 12th round, the sides had concluded talks on 19 of the total 26 chapters in the FTA.

Investment is being negotiated as a separate agreement (bilateral investment treaty) between India and the UK.

The bilateral trade between countries increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

Also Read

FTA between Israel, India to be discussed today, informs Israeli Minister

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

IT hardware PLI: Focus shifts from exports to import substitution

India's exports increased despite recession, with lowest inflation: Goyal

Cut and polished diamond export likely to decline 15% this fiscal: Report

India clocks 10 billion UPI transactions for the first time in a month

India's gross tax revenue up 2.8% at Rs 8.9 trillion so far in FY24

Topics :FTAIndia-UK ties

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story