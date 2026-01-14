India, US restart virtual trade talks; Sergio Gor presents credentials

Washington’s new envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday formally presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. Furthermore, India and the United States res­u­med virtual engagements on a bilateral trade deal.

“I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies,” Gor said after the ceremony, signalling renewed diplomatic momentum. That momentum was reflected late on Tuesday when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke over phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with discussions focusing on trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy and defence cooperation. The call came a day after Gor, in his first public speech in India on Monday, had said that contacts between the two sides on the trade issue were set to resume.

According to an American readout, Rubio and Jaishankar reviewed ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, exchanged views on regional developments and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Rubio also congratulated India on enacting legislation aimed at the "sustainable" harnessing of nuclear energy. He expressed interest in capitalising on this "important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation and expand opportunities for American companies." A senior Indian government official confirmed that chief negotiators from both countries have begun engaging virtually after the holiday season, though no timeline has been set for an in-person round of talks. The last formal discussions took place in December, when a US trade delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer visited New Delhi, before talks paused amid year-end holidays and missed informal deadlines.