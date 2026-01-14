Maharashtra overtakes Tamil Nadu in Niti export preparedness index

Maharashtra has emerged as the most prepared large state, overtaking Tamil Nadu in NITI Aayog’s latest Export Preparedness Index (EPI) for 2024. While Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh gained ground, Karnataka and Haryana slipped out of the top five, the central government think tank said in its report released on Wednesday.

In the latest index, Gujarat climbed to third place from fourth, while Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, earlier ranked seventh and eighth, rose to fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Karnataka slipped three places to sixth rank, while Haryana fell five spots to the 10th position.

The think tank has grouped the states into two categories — large states (17 states) and small states, north-eastern states and Union Territories (19 states). It has also classified them into leaders, challengers and aspirers within their categories based on their scores.

The rankings are based on four main pillars: export infrastructure, business ecosystem, policy and governance, and export performance. Maharashtra scored higher than Tamil Nadu in all pillars except export infrastructure. Despite Maharashtra’s top rank, its export performance saw a year-on-year decline of 7.3 per cent in FY24, dropping from Rs 6.1 trillion in FY23 to Rs 5.6 trillion, led by a decline in the gems and jewellery sector, the report said. On Karnataka, NITI Aayog flagged high operational costs, including labour wages, real estate and energy, particularly in cities such as Bengaluru, as significant challenges to the state’s export competitiveness. “These costs strain SMEs, reduce price competitiveness in global markets, and deter new investments compared to lower-cost regions,” the report said.

Additionally, Karnataka’s exports are heavily concentrated in a few districts such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Tumakuru, leading to uneven regional development and limiting growth elsewhere. “This concentration increases vulnerability to localised disruptions and underuses the state’s broader resources and workforce, making it vital to expand export activities beyond these hubs for more balanced and sustainable growth,” the NITI Aayog said. The index offers a comprehensive assessment of states and Union Territories across a range of export-related parameters to map strengths and gaps, using an evolving methodological framework. For the latest (fourth) edition of the report, the think tank used 70 parameters, including 50 vital metrics on logistics, MSMEs and trade diversification, and 20 desirable ones.

“Significant enhancements have been made to the EPI 2024 framework vis-à-vis the earlier framework (EPI 2022) with the inclusion of new dimensions such as macroeconomy, cost competitiveness, human capital, financial access, and the MSME ecosystem, and refinement of existing indicators to enhance precision and relevance,” the report said. Underscoring the importance of the classification, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam said: “Given that different states have different endowments, some states suffer peculiar disabilities. Particularly small states, hilly states and north-eastern states and Union Territories. They are not easily comparable.” Among the small states category, nine states emerged as leaders, including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.