India's crude lifelines surge as sanctions reshape global oil flows

That leaves Iran, a wildcard in 2026. A war in West Asia involving Iran could spell trouble for shipments of oil and gas to India and increase volatility. But given Iran’s meagre contribution to the wider oil market, prices of oil are expected to keep low. What could still upset India’s crude calculations is the growing unrest in Iran and Trump's threat of another 25 per cent tariff for any country doing business with Iran. Iran can also disrupt access to the Straits of Hormuz, a critical but narrow passageway to half of India’s oil imports.